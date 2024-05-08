BARRIE
Barrie

    • Young driver accused of speeding 140km/h in posted 60 charged with stunt driving

    A street sign indicates a 60 kilometres per hour. (Source: OPP) A street sign indicates a 60 kilometres per hour. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A young driver faces a stunt driving charge for allegedly speeding 80 kilometres over the posted limit in North Simcoe.

    "Summer weather seems to bring out the stunt driving offences," provincial police stated.

    According to police, the 17-year-old from Midland was driving a Mercedes at 140 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/h zone along County Road 93 late Monday afternoon.

    The stunt driving charge carries an automatic roadside tow to an impound yard for 14 days.

    Additionally, as a result of the offence, the teen's driver's licence was suspended on the spot for 30 days.

    He will have a scheduled court appearance to answer to the charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News