Young driver accused of speeding 140km/h in posted 60 charged with stunt driving

A young driver faces a stunt driving charge for allegedly speeding 80 kilometres over the posted limit in North Simcoe.

"Summer weather seems to bring out the stunt driving offences," provincial police stated.

According to police, the 17-year-old from Midland was driving a Mercedes at 140 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 km/h zone along County Road 93 late Monday afternoon.

The stunt driving charge carries an automatic roadside tow to an impound yard for 14 days.

Additionally, as a result of the offence, the teen's driver's licence was suspended on the spot for 30 days.

He will have a scheduled court appearance to answer to the charges.