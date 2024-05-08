One adult and three youths arrested in carjacking investigation

OPP has arrested four people after a carjacking in Springwater Township.

According to police, it happened on Saturday at 2:30 a.m. when a limousine driver en route to a destination was the victim of an assault.

Soon after the limousine was stolen by four clients that were inside the vehicle at the time.

Police say the victim was left on George Johnston Road and then was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

At 4:40 a.m., a 21-year-old from Milton and three youths were arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with violence, theft of the motor vehicle and administering a noxious substance.

The individuals were also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Police did not release the identities of the three youths due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The three youths were released on an undertaking, and the fourth accused was held for a bail hearing.

All four accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood later.