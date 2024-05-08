BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman charged in connection to LCBO thefts: OPP

    (Katherine Ward / CTV Barrie) (Katherine Ward / CTV Barrie)
    A woman was charged in Midland with shoplifting after police say video surveillance revealed her stealing from an LCBO store multiple times.

    On Monday, Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of shoplifting at the Jones Road LCBO store after a significant amount of alcohol had vanished from the shelves.

    One day later, staff from the exact store location contacted the police to report another theft.

    After conducting an investigation and reviewing video surveillance footage, police successfully identified the suspect.

    The very next day, officers responded to an assault complaint at Rue Richelieu, a Penetanguishene residence. Police discovered that the suspect in the assault case was also responsible for the LCBO thefts.

    As a result, a 26-year-old woman from Penetanguishene Ont., was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and assault.

    The accused will appear before the courts at a later date.

