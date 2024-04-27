OPP investigating fatal collision in Town of Blue Mountains

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Blue Mountains.

At around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Grey Road 19 south of the 6th Line. A vehicle was located in the ditch with a single occupant, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Collingwood OPP is asking for assistance from anyone with video footage of the incident or anyone who may have witnessed it.

The investigation remains ongoing.