Talks stalled as LifeLabs strike reaches full week of job action

One week after 120 local lab technicians walked off the job in Simcoe County, talks between the Union and their employer, LifeLabs, have stalled.

Workers in Barrie have been assembling in the parking lot of the LifeLabs building on Wellington Street and at several other locations in Simcoe County.

"We haven't heard from them (Lifelabs), we haven't heard a word," said Renee Aiken Kearsley, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 389 President. "We have patients that are walking by, carrying signs; we have patients joining the picket lines; they also want this to be over."

The Union claims letters were sent to individual LifeLabs employees, boasting about its offer and imploring them to accept the deal.

Multiple attempts by CTV News to reach LifeLabs for comment have gone unanswered.

"We've already talked to our members," Aiken Kearsley said. "We've explained exactly what the breakdown is. We're not going anywhere and we're going to make sure that the community knows that we want to get back to help them, but we're going to stand strong."

The OPSEU is advocating for equal pay and for its sick leave to remain intact.

On Wednesday, some striking workers rallied at LifeLabs headquarters in Etobicoke.

While the Union said both sides remain far apart, it's ready and willing to return to bargaining anytime.