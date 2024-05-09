Barrie woman wins $267K with RVH 50/50 draw to support local health care

Barrie resident Lorna Wagg is the latest winner of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary 50/50 draw, taking home $267,208.

Wagg said she purchased the tickets to support local health care and because of her spouse.

"My husband had an experience where he needed urgent care, and thanks to RVH, he is still with us to celebrate this win," she explained.

The monthly draw supports the Auxiliary's ambitious $5 million pledge to RVH's Keep Life Wild Campaign, primarily aimed at facilitating the expansion of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The proposed NICU redesign and expansion will offer families the privacy they seek while their infants are hospitalized. It will also mean updated and specialized equipment for resuscitation, ventilation, and monitoring.

"Because of the incredible response from our community, the Auxiliary is able to go above and beyond our pledge to the campaign and provide funds to purchase the first of three isolettes being donated to the NICU to replace ones that are outdated," said RVH Auxiliary president Lisa McCourt.

The next grand prize draw is scheduled for May 30. "Throughout the month, $40,000 will also be given away in three early bird draws," the Auxiliary noted.

Tickets are available until May 29 at 11:59 p.m.