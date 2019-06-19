

CTV Barrie





With thousands of music fans expected to gather for the first-ever Roxodus music festival in Edenvale in three weeks, the push is on to tie up loose ends.

While crews work to transform the Edenvale Aerodrome for the four-day music event, Clearview council was tasked with making sure all the key permits and inspections were in place so the festival can go ahead as planned.

“When we learned about this event, we immediately set to work to create this agreement to have a safe, functional event,” said Mayor Doug Measures.

Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to attend the camping and music festival that will see rock music royalty, Aerosmith, hit the stage along with rock legends Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and many more between July 11th and 14th.

Clearview council held a meeting on Wednesday to review the event agreement and temporary use zoning by-law. Both were eventually approved with the agreement covering everything from security to emergency services and insurance protection for the attendees and the township.

The temporary use by-law will allow promoters to host this year’s event plus another in 2020 for a maximum of five days.

Organizers breathed a sigh of relief. “It’s great to finally get support from the township to move forward, and get a chance now to show them what we’re capable of doing on site,” said Mike Dunphy, MF Live Inc.

But the council decision wasn’t unanimous. “Very little is going to come back to Clearview, and I think we stand to lose a lot,” said Councillor Doug McKechnie.

“It’s going to happen whether we vote yes or no anyway, we know that, but without the agreement, we’re not protected,” said Councillor Connie Leishman who voted against the agreement, but in the end supported the temporary use by-law.

Promoters are still waiting for approval from the Ministry of Transport for a traffic management plan along Highway 26 to control the flow of traffic for when the thousands of people arrive for the festival. It is expected any day. The OPP has also dedicated 10 traffic control officers for the event.

Reaction from the surrounding community continues to be mixed.

“I just hope that they’re compassionate with the neighbours,” said one resident.

“Clearview has always needed something to bring attention to the area, and I think this is a wonderful opportunity to do that,” a local business owner said.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.