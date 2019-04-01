

CTV Barrie





Rock music royalty, Aerosmith, will headline a newly added fourth day of Roxodus this summer at the Edenvale Aerodrome.

Aerosmith has sold more than 150 million albums worldwide with hits like ‘I don’t want to miss a thing,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Dream On,’ and Livin’ on the Edge.’ Roxodus will mark the band’s only Canadian stop in 2019.

Organizers expect thousands of fans to attend the concert that will now rock on for four full days with performances by Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, Billy Idol, Blondie, Lynyrd Skynyrd and many more at the outdoor field.

The four-day concert event will run from July 11 to 14.

Tickets are now on sale, for more information click here.