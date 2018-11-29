

Some very famous rock legends will descend on the first-ever Roxodus music festival at the Edenvale Aerodome next summer for three days of fun, food and what else, rock and roll.

Rockers Alice Cooper, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among just a few of the names that will rock the outdoor field. Organizers expect about 20-thousand fans to attend the concert in Clearview Township.

The company behind the event purchased 600 acres of land behind the Edenvale airport for the festival.

Tenting and parking will take place on the airport grounds, but the show will not interfere with any flights.

Each day the music will start at 11 a.m. and be done just after 11 each night from July 11 to 13. The festival is open to all ages with kids 12 and under free as long as they have an adult with a ticket present.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until November 30 and cost $229.

