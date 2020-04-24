BARRIE -- Ontario's police watchdog won't be laying any charges against an officer concerning a fatal collision that happened in New Tecumseth last year.

The deadly crash happened on September 16 at the intersection of Fifth Line and Sideroad 20.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says an Ontario Provincial Police officer made a U-turn after noticing an issue with a rear licence plate on a vehicle.

The SIU says the officer stopped the pursuit when the driver accelerated away and he lost sight of the vehicle.

According to the investigation, the vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another car.

The driver sustained serious injuries while the passenger, a 36-year-old Barrie woman, later died in the hospital.

The driver, a 23-year-old Bradford man, was charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to comply with a probation order.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.