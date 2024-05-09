BARRIE
Barrie

    • Innisfil home sustains 'extensive damage' after fire Thursday evening

    An Innisfil Fire Department truck is pictured at the station in Cookstown, Ont. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino) An Innisfil Fire Department truck is pictured at the station in Cookstown, Ont. (CTV News/Christian D'Avino)
    Share

    One person has been displaced from their home in Innisfil after a fire broke out shortly before sunset.

    The deputy chief said the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews were greeted by heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

    No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.

    Fire officials say the home sustained 'extensive damage,' making it uninhabitable.

    A police presence will remain on the scene through to Friday morning when Innisfil's fire prevention team investigates the cause of the fire.  

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News