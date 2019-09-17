A Barrie woman has died, and a 23-year-old Bradford man is under arrest following a collision in New Tecumseth on Monday night.

Police say officers were following a black car driven by the Bradford man onto Sideroad 20 minutes before the crash.

They say officers lost track of the vehicle and came up to the collision at the intersection of Fifth Line and Sideroad 20 involving the black car and a white Volkswagen.

Both vehicles were severely damaged. It appears both vehicles may have rolled before coming to rest in a farmer's field.

The women in the white car, a driver and passenger, were taken to hospital where the 36-year-old passenger died of her injuries. She has not been identified. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will not reveal why the Bradford man's car was being followed, but insist it was not a high-speed pursuit.

The Bradford man is charged with dangerous operation causing death and failing to comply with a probation order. Police have identified him as Ryan Buckley.

The province's Special Investigation's Unit has invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.