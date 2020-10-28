BARRIE, ONT. -- Huronia West OPP officers are out on the trails targetting off-road riders who aren't following the rules.

Officers said they handed $215 fines to four drivers who didn't have trail permits over the weekend. They also charged one ATV operator for having a toddler on board while travelling along the highway.

Police said most riders they stopped were obeying the laws and sent on their way.

Trail permits are required to take an off-road vehicle on designated trails in Simcoe County forests, or riders could face fines.

Click here to purchase a trail permit from OFATV or OFTR.