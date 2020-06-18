BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario is reporting its biggest dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases since late March with 173 new cases today.

CTV's Candace Daniel spoke with Health Minister Christine Elliott on Wednesday, who says the latest numbers are encouraging.

"They've been below 200 for the last four days, but what we've been able to do in the last several months is really build up our capacity to do testing, to do contact management, and to make sure our public health units are working full out to make sure that we protect the health and safety of all Ontarians."

Minister Elliott added that the province is prepared for a further outbreak if there is a second wave of the virus.

Locally, there are three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Simcoe County by the health unit on Thursday.

The latest cases include two women from Bradford West Gwillimbury and a senior man from Severn Township.

The new cases bring Simcoe Muskoka's total to 529 confirmed by the health unit, with 85 per cent having since recovered from the virus.

One person remains in the hospital, and the health unit reports 36 people lost their lives after becoming infected, 23 of whom lived in long-term care or retirement homes.

Find an assessment centre near you to be tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country hit a grim milestone with more than 100-thousand total cases of COVID-19 recorded from coast to coast.

However, public health officials say Canada is continuing to show evidence of flattening the curve.