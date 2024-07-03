Unanimous board approval for Muskoka hospitals' redevelopment

Unanimous board approval has given Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) the green light to continue with the planning stages of redevelopment of its hospital sites in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

In a press release received by CTV News Barrie on Wednesday morning after the vote was taken Tuesday night, the MAHC stated, "This decision directs the hospital planning team to refine and elaborate on the redevelopment plan, ensuring it comprehensively meets community healthcare needs."

This approval means the hospital can adhere to timelines set out by the province to ensure it gets into the 2024 redevelopment (funding) queue.

"This step is a testament to our commitment to superior healthcare and responsiveness to community feedback," said Cheryl Harrison, CEO of MAHC.

"Our collaborative efforts continue as we refine our plans for the submission to the Ministry of Health in November 2024."

MAHC states that this vote allows it to ask consultants to begin planning for future phases.

"At this point, the planning team will not submit materials to the ministry; resources are allocated for additional background work. This phase requires continuous dialogue with stakeholders and contingency planning for bed capacity, transportation and community service planning, which is crucial for the project's success and essential for the ministry submission in the fall," the release said.

With a catchment area extending south to Severn Bridge, north to Sundridge, west to Parry Sound, and east to Haliburton, MAHC emphasizes that, though the hospitals will be located in the towns of Bracebridge and Huntsville, they are designed to serve all of Muskoka and surrounding regions.

The board approved continuing to collaborate with consultants and stakeholders to address flexible space, future capacity planning, and critical project success factors identified in the board package report.

The motion included an addendum directing the MAHC Board Capital Redevelopment Steering Committee to collaborate closely with staff in developing a process that addresses key issues such as bed capacity, transportation, and community service integration.

"We are confident in moving forward with the currently proposed plan, which is rooted in a commitment to quality patient care," said new board chairperson Dave Uffelmann. "Ongoing engagement will continue to address concerns and ensure that all stakeholders' perspectives are considered and incorporated into the planning process."

In the release, it was clear the two new hospitals are designed to be interdependent.

"(They) will have distinct and complementary services that prioritize quality care and emphasize benefits such as reducing out-of-region transfers and ensuring timely patient returns home. Aligned with stakeholder priorities, enhancements include expanding acute care beds at the Bracebridge site, maintaining a Level 2 ICU in Bracebridge, and continuing obstetrical services at both locations. Plans also include enlarging the combined square footage of the two hospital sites by 80 per cent, doubling emergency department sizes to 27 treatment bays at both hospitals, developing a new Level 3 ICU, and creating reactivation and rehabilitation units to advance quality care locally."

"This step forward signifies our commitment to advancing healthcare services in Muskoka. We are dedicated to shaping a sustainable healthcare future that prioritizes the well-being of our community," Chief of Staff Dr. Khaled Abdel-Razek said.