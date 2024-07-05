The Cookstown Foodland is on fire

The Cookstown Foodland grocery store is on fire.

Innisfil Fire Chief Brent Thomas said the fire is not yet under control.

"It’s hidden in the walls," Thomas said.

The fire started at around 6 a.m. when an employee went to work.

"(They) saw smoke in the building when they opened the front door and called 911," he said.

Currently, there are four or five pumpers, tankers and utility trucks on scene.

Thomas believes the structure will be okay, but in-store products may be lost.

This is a developing story. More details will follow as they become available.