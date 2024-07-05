BARRIE
Barrie

    • The Cookstown Foodland is on fire

    Fire truck file photo. Dec. 29, 2022 Fire truck file photo. Dec. 29, 2022
    Share

    The Cookstown Foodland grocery store is on fire.

    Innisfil Fire Chief Brent Thomas said the fire is not yet under control.

    "It’s hidden in the walls," Thomas said.

    The fire started at around 6 a.m. when an employee went to work.

    "(They) saw smoke in the building when they opened the front door and called 911," he said.

    Currently, there are four or five pumpers, tankers and utility trucks on scene.

    Thomas believes the structure will be okay, but in-store products may be lost.

    This is a developing story. More details will follow as they become available.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News