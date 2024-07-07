Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame

The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.

The 13-time JUNO award winner wrapped up his set with top hits 'Wondering Where The Lions Are' and 'If A Tree Falls,' before encoring with 'Waiting For a Miracle' and 'Anything Can Happen' alongside the Hall Of Fame Band.

Other headliners on Sunday included two performances by fellow JUNO award-winner Crystal Shawanda and an evening performance by Maestro Fresh Wes.