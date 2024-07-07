BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame

    Bruce Cockburn performing at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Orillia, Ont. on Sun., July 7, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann) Bruce Cockburn performing at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Orillia, Ont. on Sun., July 7, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    

    The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.

    The 13-time JUNO award winner wrapped up his set with top hits 'Wondering Where The Lions Are' and 'If A Tree Falls,' before encoring with 'Waiting For a Miracle' and 'Anything Can Happen' alongside the Hall Of Fame Band.

    Other headliners on Sunday included two performances by fellow JUNO award-winner Crystal Shawanda and an evening performance by Maestro Fresh Wes.

