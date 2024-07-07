Muslim community leader speaks on gender identity

The third day of Canada's largest Muslim Convention in Bradford was highlighted by a lecture on the relationship between Islam and gender identity.

Dr. Tauseef Khan from the National Department of Ahmadiyya Muslim Education acknowledged the increase in LGBTQ2S+ lifestyles and education and how they could conflict with the religious teachings of Islam.

"Islam teaches us to reject adopting such behaviours ourselves, as it is contrary to Allah's instructions," said Dr. Khan in his speech. "The Holy Qu'ran warns against altering our healthy bodies as they are Allah's creation."

Dr. Khan then suggested that gender identity should be openly discussed in Muslim households to provide more clarity for youth.

"We should educate our children about biological differences between genders," he added. "Explain to them the true reality of issues. Explain how nature has made them the way they are."

However, Dr. Khan emphasized that LGBTQ2S+ lifestyles should not be discriminated against within or outside Muslim communities.

"Despite homosexuality and Transgenderism being a vice, Islam does not permit discrimination, persecution and any form of hatred toward any individuals for having differences in orientation or identity," he said in a statement to CTV News.

The annual convention ('Jalsa Salana' in Urdu) concluded on Sunday after seeing tens of thousands of attendees.