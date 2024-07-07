Essa North Renaissance Festival showcases live jousting, medieval experience

Thousands of locals experienced medieval Europe at the first-ever Essa North Renaissance Festival in Barrie.

"It has been a fantastic turnout," said Zoltan the Adequate, one of the performers. "You see people walking around with a massive turkey leg in their hand and a beer in the other hand. It could not have been a more perfect day for this fantastic event."

Zoltan the Adequate put on a show showcasing his magic, comedy and fire-eating talents.

"Renaissance festivals are a tradition that have been happening in North America for over 40 years," he added. "There's something about that age of chivalry, knights on horseback, kings and queens. Everybody understands it; everybody can enjoy it."

The festival featured more than 30 vendors, food, and live jousting.

"What we bring you is 100 percent real," said Sir Shanton, the coordinator of knights for the jousting competition.

The knights dressed in 150 pounds of armour attempted to knock their opponents off their horses, with collisions that could exceed 10,000 kilograms of force.

"People do get injured performing and competing," added Sir Shanton. "[The knights] have to stay physically fit and mentally fit to be able to compete in this sport."