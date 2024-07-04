Bracebridge considers pulling back $10 million hospital funding commitment

The Town of Bracebridge is second-guessing its $10 million funding commitment to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) after its board voted to proceed with its controversial two-hospital redevelopment proposal.

During a Planning and Development Committee meeting, Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney introduced an unannounced motion asking staff to consider putting conditions on the Town's funding commitment.

The Mayor's two-part motion also stipulates that a representative from MAHC come before a special committee to answer the Town's questions about the proposed model.

"My faith in the current MAHC process is gone," said the Mayor during Wednesday's meeting. "My hope for a new hospital for our community, advances in healthcare for our community, that has not gone, and I think that's the important piece that we have to keep remembering, is that our local share of commitment is for the future of healthcare in our community, it's not for a model that is not supported in our community."

On Tuesday, the Mayor took to social media, calling for MAHC not to proceed with its proposal during its director's board meeting.

"Any further work on MAHC's model needs to come to a full stop," he stated. "I have lost trust in MHAC's process. I am concerned that this board is unable to deliver a model that has the fundamental endorsement of key stakeholders, including our doctors. Any model that lacks doctor support does not have my support."

Parry Sound - Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith also penned a letter on Thursday denouncing MAHC for proceeding.

"It was my understanding that this process of consultation and reflection was ongoing and that discussions with physicians and municipalities, primarily in the south, were occurring in good faith with a desire to satisfy those from Almaguin in the north to Gravenhurst in the south," Smith said. "This is why I was troubled to learn of the motion to instruct MAHC's consultants to proceed with the current proposal. It was, and is my belief, that this motion undermined and eroded trust in MAHC's ability to take the feedback it received and put it to good use."

In a press release received by CTV News Barrie on Wednesday morning after the vote was taken Tuesday night, the MAHC stated, "This decision directs the hospital planning team to refine and elaborate on the redevelopment plan, ensuring it comprehensively meets community healthcare needs."

This approval means the hospital can adhere to the province's timelines to ensure it is included in the 2024 redevelopment queue.

Meanwhile, Mayor Maloney's motion passed unanimously and must be approved during next week's Bracebridge council meeting.