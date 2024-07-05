Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Week Campaign
Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Campaign.
Between June 21 and July 2, Caledon Ontario Provincial Police laid almost 900 charges, including 265 speeding, 140 improper use of seat belts, 10 distracted driving, nine stunt driving, and 15 impaired driving.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Of those 15, seven were on the long Canada Day weekend when officers formed grounds that the drivers' abilities were impaired by alcohol, leading to arrests and charges.
They include:
- A three-vehicle collision on Mississauga Road on Saturday where a 24-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving charges.
- A traffic complaint on Mayfield Road Saturday when a 48-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving offences.
- A five-vehicle collision on Highway 50 on Sunday was caused by a 25-year-old Brampton woman. There were no injuries reported.
- A traffic stop on Bramalea Road near Old School Road, when a 28-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving offences.
- A singe-car crash on Airport Road on Sunday when a 69-year-old Caledon man was charged with impaired driving offences.
- A traffic stop on Highway 10, near Old School Road saw a 27-year-old person charged with impaired driving offences.
All seven accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 18 to answer to their charges.
If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 1-1 to report it. You can provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian couple 'very frustrated' after WestJet strike, Hurricane Beryl cancels flight home
After 10-plus years as a loyal WestJet traveller, Jennifer Hewitt says she is swearing off the Canadian airline after a series of unforeseen flight cancellations left her and her husband still stranded in Jamaica.
A new U.K. government renews hopes for a free-trade deal with Canada
The major shift in the British political landscape after Thursday's election will likely have little impact on Canada's relationship with its ally across the pond, experts say, though it is reviving hope for a possible free-trade deal.
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Canada's global reputation suffering under Trudeau, Garneau asserts in autobiography
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada has lost its standing in the world under the tenure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he criticizes as an ill-prepared leader who prioritizes politics and makes big pronouncements without any follow-through.
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
Opinion Movies to watch with your family this summer
Film critic Richard Crouse made a list to help make movie night enjoyable for all members of the family, no matter what age.
How does Canada's lowest hourly minimum wage stack up to the rest of the country?
Hourly minimum wages increased in several Canadian provinces this spring with more on the horizon, which economists say will likely impact workers and businesses differently.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
-
Roads reopened following fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock
Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
London
-
'Not your personal racetrack': Driver stopped on Highway 402
According to police, the vehicle was impounded for two weeks and the driver was handed a 30-day license suspension.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Sunshine with potential storms in the afternoon Friday in London area
Sunshine heading into Friday for SunFest, however there’s the possibility for rain and thunderstorms in the evening.
Windsor
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
'Frustration at the ultimate level': Riverside couple to uproot landscaping following 50 complaints from one resident
Disappointment lingers over the property of a Riverside couple that was told to remove landscaping from their front lawn after a resident complained that it doesn’t conform to the city’s public right-of-way encroachment bylaws.
-
Chatham-Kent Barnstormers hit the ground running in debut season
The Chatham-Kent Barnstormers have been swinging for the fences in their debut season – and the community appears to be behind them.
Northern Ontario
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Judge aims to issue a quick decision in case of northern Ont. homes contaminated with radioactive rock
A federal appeals hearing ended Thursday involving three homeowners from Elliot Lake, Ont., seeking to have radioactive rock removed from their homes.
-
Sault police add three new officers
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recently welcomed three new constables to its “police family.”
-
Sault hockey legend, four-time Stanley Cup champ Marty Pavelich dies at 96
Sault Ste. Marie native and four-time Stanley Cup champion Marty Pavelich has died.
Ottawa
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Patricia Boal named anchor of CTV News at Six
Veteran broadcaster Patricia Boal has been named anchor of CTV News at Six, CTV News Ottawa announced Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of July.
Toronto
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
What you need to know as LCBO workers go on strike
All LCBO stores across the province are closed for two weeks starting Friday as workers go on strike for the first time after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
Two Toronto councillors propose action plan to tackle increasing rat infestations
Two Toronto city councillors are asking staff to develop a rats reduction strategy by the latter half of next year to deal with infestations, but some say the problem needs immediate action.
Montreal
-
Police operation underway at pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal.
-
Fire department says inspectors were refused access to do safety check at McGill pro-Palestinian encampment
The Montreal fire service said its inspectors were refused access to do a safety check at the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University on Thursday.
-
Quebec asks Supreme Court judge to recuse himself on Bill 21 case
In the wake of the legal challenge to Bill 21 on the secular nature of the State, Quebec Attorney General Simon Jolin-Barrette has asked Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal to recuse himself, fearing that he "does not have the impartiality required to hear this case."
Atlantic
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
'Shelter in place' order lifted in Fredericton, man arrested
A shelter in place order issued in Fredericton Thursday has been lifted.
-
N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP has arrested a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
Winnipeg
-
Aging, degrading Manitoba Hydro infrastructure could cost billions to upgrade
Manitoba Hydro may needs billions of dollars worth of upgrades for aging infrastructure.
-
Manitoba First Nation identifies missing fishers
The search continues for two missing fishers who never returned home from a hunting trip.
-
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
Calgary
-
Stampede set to bring big bucks to Alberta
Stampede Park opened for a sneak-a-peek Thursday night and launched festivities for the 10-day event, which is expected to bring an economic boost.
-
'Pretty devastated': Calgary small business pleads for return of stolen portable playground
Simon Nash spent days scrambling to clean and collect extra children's play equipment after thieves got away with a custom-made portable playground.
-
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
Edmonton
-
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
'He wants to fight': Edmonton family left waiting months for cancer treatment as condition worsens
An Edmonton woman says she's losing hope as her husband has been left waiting for months to see an oncologist after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer this spring.
-
Police seek potential witnesses to Mill Creek Ravine homicide
Edmonton police are releasing photos of a vehicle whose occupants they believe may have seen activity related to a recent homicide in the Mill Creek Ravine.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Crop development in Sask. falls behind due to recent rainfall
Because of heavy rain and cooler conditions in parts of the province, crop development is falling behind normal for this time of year.
-
Star Blanket Cree Nation celebrates the opening of a new water treatment plant
A water treatment plant nearly a decade in the making is now up and running on the Star Blanket Cree Nation.
Saskatoon
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
-
Saskatoon man survives three-storey fall from downtown building
A Saskatoon man is recovering in hospital after falling three storeys off the roof of a downtown building on Canada Day.
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
Vancouver
-
Widower living with toddler at B.C. rest stop desperate for housing
A father living in an RV in B.C.’s Fraser Valley with his toddler for more than a year has become even more desperate to find housing after facing a tragic loss.
-
'Extremely apologetic': Abbotsford fire chief sorry for foam spilled in creek
Cleanup is underway in Abbotsford after spilled firefighting foam ended up in a local creek Wednesday night.
-
Vancouver considers putting housing before mountain views
Vancouver’s magnificent mountain vistas will be front and centre at city hall next week, when councillors will debate whether to ease view protection rules to make room for more construction.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
-
B.C. COVID hospitalizations at highest level since January
It may not be on most people's minds, but COVID-19 is on the rise again in B.C.
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.