Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Week Campaign

Caledon police laid 884 charges during the Canada Day Campaign.

Between June 21 and July 2, Caledon Ontario Provincial Police laid almost 900 charges, including 265 speeding, 140 improper use of seat belts, 10 distracted driving, nine stunt driving, and 15 impaired driving.

Of those 15, seven were on the long Canada Day weekend when officers formed grounds that the drivers' abilities were impaired by alcohol, leading to arrests and charges.

They include:

A three-vehicle collision on Mississauga Road on Saturday where a 24-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving charges.

A traffic complaint on Mayfield Road Saturday when a 48-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving offences.

A five-vehicle collision on Highway 50 on Sunday was caused by a 25-year-old Brampton woman. There were no injuries reported.

A traffic stop on Bramalea Road near Old School Road, when a 28-year-old Brampton man was charged with impaired driving offences.

A singe-car crash on Airport Road on Sunday when a 69-year-old Caledon man was charged with impaired driving offences.

A traffic stop on Highway 10, near Old School Road saw a 27-year-old person charged with impaired driving offences.

All seven accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 18 to answer to their charges.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 1-1 to report it. You can provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.