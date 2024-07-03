Police seek dashcam video of Adjala Tosorontio rollover

Police are looking for dashcam video of a single-vehicle rollover in Adjala-Tosorontio that sent six people to a hospital.

Provincial police were called to a crash at County Road 13, Highway 89 and Tosorontio Sideroad 5 at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

One man suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local trauma centre, where his injuries were deemed serious but not life-threatening.

The five other passengers are said to have minor injuries.

County Rd 13 and Highway 89 were closed for the majority of the day while the OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone you know witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage, please contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 705-434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122, or you may submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).