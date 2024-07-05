Balaclava-wearing teens busted at Penetanguishene town dock
Two teenagers were spotted attempting to break into cars at the Penetanguishene town dock and boat launch.
Police were called to the area by several people who noticed suspicious behaviour shortly before midnight Thursday.
Once the Southern Georgian Bay Ontario Provincial Police arrived, the two youths fled the area, one on foot and the other on a bicycle.
Several officers patrolled the vicinity and located the suspects wearing balaclavas. The teenagers were arrested on Shanahan Lane and another on Beck Boulevard.
Police found an aerosol can containing a noxious substance with them, as well as a replica pistol.
An 18-year-old Penetanguishne man was charged with disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and escaping lawful custody. He was also charged with being intoxicated in a public place.
The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15.
A 14-year-old person from Strong Township was charged with obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and escaping lawful custody, resisting a peace officer, as well failure to comply with a court-ordered undertaking.
The accused cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. They were held for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.
Anyone with knowledge of drug or property-related investigations is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit information online. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court, and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.
