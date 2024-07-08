Family of Barrie woman missing over a year desperate for answers

The family of a Barrie woman missing more than a year is desperate for answers and making another appeal to the public in hopes someone will offer information on her whereabouts.

Autumn Shaganash disappeared without a trace in June 2023.

"We think about her every day. We're not going to stop looking until we find her," said Kimberly Moore, Autumn's cousin.

Moore said her cousin was on the phone with someone for an hour the morning of her disappearance.

"It's just absurd to me that no one knows who it was. Apparently, it was an app-to-app call, so when we pulled up the phone records, it was her phone number to her phone number," Moore explained.

Autumn was captured on video surveillance leaving a family member's home near Burton Avenue and Franks Way the night before she vanished.

She was last seen the next day in the area of Sunnidale Park on June 10 between 10 a.m. and noon, at the same time an ALS walk was happening.

Earlier this year, police posted a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Police say the investigation has taken them to other parts of the province, including Sarina and Toronto, noting Autumn has connections in both communities.

Meanwhile, the family remains active in its own search.

"We're still handing out posters; we're still on the streets asking anybody if they've seen her just to keep her name out there, right, because she's still out there, and she still needs to be found. There's always an answer, right? There's no way nobody knows what happened," said Moore.

"It's hard. Every day, I think of her—every day. Someone out there knows something and is not coming forward. She is very missed, and I hope I see her again someday," said Lili Moore, Autumn's sister.

Barrie police say the investigation into her disappearance is still active. They, too, are appealing for information on the case and encourage anyone with any tips to come forward.