LCBO workers across Simcoe County hit the picket lines in historic strike

LCBO workers across Simcoe County and Muskoka hit the picket lines on Friday, hours after talks broke down between the union and management.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) represents thousands of Liquor Control Board of Ontario workers, including those at the seven LCBO stores in Barrie.

The strike marks the first time LCBO workers across the province have walked off the job.

Due to the strike, every LCBO location across Ontario will be closed for two weeks until July 18. Following that, only a select few will reopen with limited hours from Friday to Sunday. The stores that will reopen have yet to be announced.

The strike does not impact online ordering with home delivery.

Additionally, the strike does not impact The Beer Store, LCBO convenience outlets, licensed grocery stores, or bars and restaurants.

The union representing more than 9,000 LCBO workers said it is fighting back against expanding privatization.

"Doug Ford wants to make life better for his wealthy friends. It's why he's wasting upwards of a billion dollars of our money to fast-track privatized alcohol sales and hand more of the public revenues generated by the LCBO over to the CEOs and big box grocery and convenience chains like Loblaws and Circle K," said OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick.

In a statement, the province's Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy wrote in part that the government is disappointed the union is "opposed to giving the people in Ontario the choice and convenience of buying readymade drinks, like coolers and seltzers, in grocery and convenience stores."

OPSEU is also seeking wage increases and full-time employment, saying 70 per cent of LCBO workers are casual.