One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon in Georgina.

York Regional Police are looking for witnesses to the deadly crash that happened in the area of Glenwoods and Warden Avenues just after 2:30 this afternoon.

Police say they found the three people inside the car when they arrived.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other people were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.