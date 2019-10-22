Featured
One dead and two seriously injured in Georgina collision
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:42PM EDT
One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon in Georgina.
York Regional Police are looking for witnesses to the deadly crash that happened in the area of Glenwoods and Warden Avenues just after 2:30 this afternoon.
Police say they found the three people inside the car when they arrived.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other people were taken to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.