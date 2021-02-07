BARRIE, ONT. -- More designated spots to park and pick up dinner or gifts could be coming to downtown Barrie.

In December, eight on-street parking spots on Dunlop Street were designated curbside pick-up spots. The spaces between Mulcaster Street and Maple Avenue allow you to park for free for up to 10 minutes while you collect your purchases.

On Monday, city councillors will consider a Downtown BIA request to add four more on streets like Collier, Mulcaster, and Toronto.

"The four additional spots are really temporary to help us facilitate some of the restaurants that are not on Dunlop," says BIA Executive Director Kelly McKenna.

The BIA is prepared to relinquish the spots off Dunlop once Ontario loosens COVID-19 restrictions and allows indoor and patio dining again.