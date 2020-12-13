BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie is looking at making a permanent pandemic addition to the city's downtown a more permanent feature.

Councillors will vote Monday on a proposal to convert up to eight on-street parking spaces to dedicated loading zones for pick up from nearby restaurants and shops.

The plan would run as a one-year pilot project in partnership with the downtown BIA. Executive Director Kelly McKenna thinks the change would help businesses as they adjust to changing COVID-19 restrictions.

"We would really, clearly identify key spots on Dunlop where (for) 10 minutes, people could come in, run in, pick up the goods, get back in the car and continue without keeping a spot for a long time," McKenna says.

City staff is recommending starting with four spots, with the option to expand to eight. The program would cost the city thousands of dollars in lost parking revenue.Barrie to consider curbside pickup site pilot