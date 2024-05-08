BARRIE
Barrie

    • Mchappy Day returns as thousands support the fundraiser

    Bounce Radio items placed at Mcdonalds for Mchappy Day, on May 8, 2024 in Midland, Ont (Courtesy: Kevin Dunlop). Bounce Radio items placed at Mcdonalds for Mchappy Day, on May 8, 2024 in Midland, Ont (Courtesy: Kevin Dunlop).
    McDonald's Canada marked a significant milestone with its 30th Mchappy Day on Wednesday, a day that saw an overwhelming show of support from thousands of people across Simcoe Muskoka.

    The staff at McDonald's restaurants throughout Simcoe Muskoka, including in Midland, were busy throughout the day supporting the annual initiative, which helps raise money for Ronald McDonald houses and other children's charities.

    Maarten Vankoy from the morning show at Bounce Radio and Kevin Dunlop from Pure Country 106 were in attendance, giving back to the initiative.

    CTV News Barrie's Dana Roberts and Sarah Freemark also attended, supporting Mchappy Day.

    Since 1977, McDonald's restaurants have contributed close to 66 million dollars to assist Ronald McDonald House and local charities.

