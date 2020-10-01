BARRIE, ONT. -- A 17-year-old Midland High School student will pack her guitar and perform at four seniors' homes this month to lift residents' spirits.

"I love to help people, and I just like to bring joy to people with my music." Emma Reynolds will travel to Simcoe Manor in Beeton, Trillium Manor in Orillia, Georgian Village in Penetanguishene and Sunset Manor in Collingwood to entertain residents and staff from outside each facility.

The program called 'Care Concerts' is in partnership with Pure Country 106 in Orillia to thank long-term care staff.

Emma enjoys performing songs by Patsy Klein, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. "I play some older songs that you wouldn't necessarily hear on the radio."

The high school student started playing her guitar eight years ago and said she loves making people happy.

"During the lockdown, we would go to different people's houses. They would message my mom on Facebook, and we would sing happy birthday to them."

Emma has performed free events during the pandemic at several long-term care homes to show appreciation during a challenging time.