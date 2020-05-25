BARRIE -- The new community health hub in Midland will soon be open.

The facility will be home to a whole range of health and social services, including outpatient programs from the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health and a host of programs from the Chigamik Community Health Centre.

The building will also be used by other organizations, including the North Simcoe Youth Wellness Hub and the Midland Midwives by the Bay.

The news 40-thousand square-foot facility is located at 287 Bayshore Drive.

The move will happen this week with the health hub officially opening on June 1.