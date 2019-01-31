

New details have been released about a ‘serious incident’ in Oro-Medonte that left one man in hospital and another under arrest.

Police confirmed late Thursday afternoon they charged a 69-year-old man with attempted murder.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 10th Line and found a 34-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to hospital and today remains in critical condition. The victim has been identified as Lee William Lackey.

Investigators have not disclosed the relationship between the two men.

The accused, Peter Vanderveen, is scheduled to appear back in court on February 4th.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.