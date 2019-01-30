

CTV Barrie





Officers from the OPP, Crime Investigations Bureau and the Orillia Crime Unit swarmed a home on the 10th Line in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday after what police are calling, a ‘serious incident,’

A neighbour who was heading to his father-in-law’s place tells CTV News police told him to take cover shortly before a man was arrested on the property.

“He was hiding in the bush, and they had their PA systems on saying ‘come out with your hands up,’ took a bit of coaxing, but they got him out,” says Deon Normore.

Police confirm a man in his 30s was rushed to an Orillia hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a 70-year-old man is in custody. No word yet on charges.

Police didn’t comment on the relationship between the victim and suspect, or the cause of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators say they are not releasing any further details at this time as the investigation continues.