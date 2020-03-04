BARRIE -- A 69-year-old man has died in the hospital after a fire broke out at a house in Barrie.

Officials say the victim passed away on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters carried the victim out of the Caroline Street home and he was rushed to the hospital.

A second person in the apartment managed to escape uninjured.

Fire officials say the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen and that crews didn't hear smoke alarms when they arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal' Office.