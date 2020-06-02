BARRIE, ONT. -- Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Tuesday, bringing the region's total to 480.

The health unit reports 106 of the total cases are associated with a local institutional outbreak.

In York Region, there were 2,464 cases reported by the health unit on Monday, including 209 deaths.

Grey Bruce has had 96 people test positive for the virus, but since 87 have recovered.

There are 393 total cases reported by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health on Tuesday, including eight new cases in the last 24 hours.

The region has had 35 people die after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Provincially on Tuesday, Ontario recorded another spike in confirmed cases, with 446 and 17 more deaths, including two people under the age of 39.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 28,709, including 2,293 deaths and 22,484 recoveries.