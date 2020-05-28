BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is reporting two new cases, in Springwater and Innisfil, of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The total for the region is now 460, with 368 recoveries, including a 76-year-old Oro-Medonte woman who spent 46 days in the hospital.

York Region has a total of 2,364- cases, including 21 in the last 24 hours.

The York Region District Health Unit reports more than 1,500 people have recovered. Tragically, 193 lives have been lost in the region because of the virus.

One new case has been confirmed in Grey Bruce today. The total for the region now sits at 92, including 85 resolved cases.

The Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Unit confirmed four new cases for a total of 374, including 263 recoveries. Thirty-five people have passed away from the virus.

Across Ontario, there are a total of 383 new cases today, and 34 more deaths.

The provincial total is now 26,866, including 2,189 deaths and more than 20-thousand resolved cases.