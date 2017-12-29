

CTV Barrie





It could be up to a year before the main chalet at Hardwood Ski and Bike is rebuilt.

Hardwood’s general manager tells CTV Barrie that they’re looking at alternative options to get the resort reopened. This could include building a temporary facility composed of trailers or a big dome.

An electrical fire destroyed the chalet on Christmas morning. Fire official estimated damage to be about $1 million.

The ski trails were unaffected by the fire and the resort hopes families will be able to enjoy them in a few weeks.

Until then, Hardwood members and season pass holders can ski for free at both Highlands Nordic, and Georgian Nordic Ski and Canoe Club.