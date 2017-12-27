Hardwood Ski and Bike is going to remain closed until further notice after a fire caused about $1 million in damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office said on Wednesday that an accidental electrical fire in the bathroom of the main chalet was behind the Christmas Day blaze.

"Because of the dollar loss, the type of large fire that it was, it's a requirement to have the fire marshal come in for that type of loss so they were here to assist us," says Hugh Murray, Oro-Medonte fire chief.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Resort officials are now in the difficult position of trying to determine when it can re-open, while also managing its winter staff of 70.

"It’s a question right now about all the ski instructors and people that help with all of those on snow programs. We don't know when we'll be able to re-open again for skiing. It's literally a minute-by-minute, day-by-day, trying to figure out exactly what it means for all of those people," says Gareth Houben, general manager of Hardwood.

Houben and his team are planning to hold an online information session on Friday so members of the public can ask any questions they might have.

For more information, you can visit Hardwood's website.