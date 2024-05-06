Nursing shortages force bed closures at Durham Hospital

Last week, South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) made the decision to transition 10 inpatient beds currently at the Durham Hospital to the Walkerton and Kincardine sites.

In a press release, Meghan Legge, the director of quality and engagement stated, "This is due to a critical shortage of staff, which is anticipated to intensify during the summer season and will come into effect on June 3."

"We understand your concerns and want to assure you that this decision was made with the safety of our patients and staff top of mind," the release said.

The South Bruce Grey Health Centre leadership team and board of directors reviewed options before coming to this decision.

The decision to transfer patients stems from staffing shortages in both inpatient care and emergency services at the Durham site.

In the past six months, South Bruce Grey has received 16 applications for registered nursing positions in Durham.

12 of these applications were from out of the country or out of the region applicants who were not aware of the location of the job and were not interested in relocating or interviewing.

Of the four other applicants, one did not meet the hiring requirements for the positions, two are currently in the interview process, and one was hired.

"We have been undertaking recruitment initiatives for years and have been complementing our staffing with agency nurses," the press release stated.

Hospital staff said they are committed to keeping the Durham site open and providing care at that site to the community.

Patients in need of urgent medical attention can continue to access the Durham site daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SBGHC is continuing to work with the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health to ensure health care remains in the community.

Changes are not taking place until June 3, but the hospital cooperative needs to ensure it has made arrangements before the summer arrives, as it does not have enough staff to keep both inpatient and emergency services open.

SBGHC will host a community webinar on May 14. Details are expected to be shared soon.