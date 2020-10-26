INNISFIL, ONT. -- Despite the pandemic putting a damper on Halloween this year, one Innisfil resident isn't letting that stop her from keeping the community's Halloween spirits soaring.

Innisfil resident Jennifer Richardson brainstormed ways to celebrate the spooky holiday even though many events have been cancelled.

"We need something positive and fun that's not COVID," said Richardson.

She came up with the idea to hold a contest for Innisfil residents to see who could create the most impressive Halloween decorations.

Tickets to enter the contest cost $10, with all proceeds going to the Innisfil Food Bank and Innisfil Christmas 4 Kids.

For Richardson, the contest was also a way to bring some form of normalcy during a difficult time.

"We're missing all those regular things. We're missing those interviews and meetings, and people face to face. We're doing them ZOOM and online. This is a great way to do something face to face, but still say safe," said Richardson.

The contest also provides an alternative option for kids opting out of trick or treating this year.

Residents are encouraged to send in their photos to enter the contest and their house will be added to a virtual map of decorated homes around town.

The last day to enter is Thursday, and the winner will be announced on Friday night.

Richardson suggests driving by each location to pick your favourite house and vote online.

She said the feedback so far has been incredible.

"My first goal was 50 houses," said Richardson. "Then I beat my next goal, which was 75, and it was at 79 when I checked this morning.. so there's still time to enter."

She said there are various awards and prizes to be given out on Saturday, and she hopes this becomes a tradition not just for Halloween- but all festivities.