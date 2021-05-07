BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are on the hunt for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a business in Orillia Thursday evening.

According to the OPP, two men walked into the West Street business around 7:45 pm armed with edged weapons and demanded money.

The suspects took off on foot with a quantity of cash and disappeared.

Police called in the K9 unit to try and track down the culprits but were unsuccessful.

The suspects are described as white men, 18 to 25, and about five feet six inches tall. They were wearing black pants, jackets, and black balaclavas - one with neon green or yellow on top.

The Orillia Crime Unit is investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.