BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce medical officer of health is encouraging parents to send their children back to school in September.

"Our children need to interact with their friends, learn collectively, and return to a predictable and stable learning environment," Dr. Ian Arra said.

The Grey Bruce region has maintained low COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic first began. Even as the province began reopening businesses and activities, the numbers across Grey-Bruce remain low.

"This relatively positive situation will allow us to provide our children with the safe school reopening they deserve," Dr. Arra said.

"We want parents to have all the information they need to feel confident in their decision on whether to send their kids back to school and reassured that children and teachers are safe in their classrooms. The decision to send your child or children back to school is personal and might be different for every family," Dr. Arra wrote in a letter to parents.

The health unit has been working with school officials as schools prepare to reopen to hundreds of students.

"Although sending your child to school may increase the risk of getting COVID-19, keeping your child at home does not reduce the risk to zero," Dr. Arra added. "There will always be potential transmission within the family bubble. Additionally, keeping a child at home may impact their social, mental and developmental well-being."

Grey Bruce's top doc went on to say that most children who do become infected will have mild symptoms and would likely recover with little help.

"Remember, in making this decision that for most kids, the benefits of being in school outweigh the risks," concluded Dr. Arra.