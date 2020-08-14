BRADFORD, ONT. -- Cori Dean is finding her years of experience homeschooling is in demand by other parents who are now interested in keeping their kids home.

The Bradford mom has been teaching her four daughters from home and said the choice satisfied their family needs.

"We just found it suited us in terms of giving us that core family time," Dean said.

The Dean sisters, who range in age from 11 to 20, have been able to make friendships within the public school system and out.

Evangelina Dean, who is in grade 10, said being taught by her mom at home has allowed her to focus on her interests. "I think if I went to public school, I probably wouldn't be able to do that."

Dean said she received calls from other parents who want to try homeschooling for the first time, and said many were surprised by how it works.

"The parents are in charge. It's a parent-lead option for families rather than parents implementing what the school board has set," she explained.

Dean is the owner of Tree Publications and sells homeschooling books and gets requests from all over the country.

Waterloo University student Anna-Mae is a product of homeschooling and admitted that being home offers a lot of distractions. "It's a challenge to stay focused."

Still, with the pandemic creating anxiety among parents across the province, many are considering methods they wouldn't typically.

For those heading back into traditional classrooms, the first bell will ring on Sept. 8th.