Barrie police investigate Caplan Avenue business break-in
Police allege a man broke into a Barrie business Thursday night and left with a wad of cash.
The suspect was spotted in the south end of the city on Caplan Avenue.
Police say the man drove in a blue SUV.
On the night of the incident, he wore a grey sweatshirt with a yellow logo, blue jeans, a black balaclava on his head and white Nike shoes with black check marks.
He also appeared to have tattoos on his left hand.
Anyone with information on the suspect can email the Barrie police.
