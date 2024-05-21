Destructive fire in Muskoka campground causes $500,000 in damage

A destructive fire in a Huntsville campground over the weekend caused half a million dollars in damages.

Fire crews battled the fire that had engulfed two large trailers and threatened to spread to several others at the Muskoka Bible Centre's campground late Sunday morning.

It took firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames, which destroyed the two large trailers. The fire also damaged six other trailers, a golf cart, and a pickup truck.

The cause of the blaze will remain a mystery. Fire officials say an examination of the scene came up empty.

No injuries were reported.