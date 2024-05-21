BARRIE
Barrie

    • Destructive fire in Muskoka campground causes $500,000 in damage

    Fire destroys two large camping trailers in Huntsville, Ont., on Sun., May 19, 2024. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department) Fire destroys two large camping trailers in Huntsville, Ont., on Sun., May 19, 2024. (Source: Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department)
    Share

    A destructive fire in a Huntsville campground over the weekend caused half a million dollars in damages.

    Fire crews battled the fire that had engulfed two large trailers and threatened to spread to several others at the Muskoka Bible Centre's campground late Sunday morning.

    It took firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames, which destroyed the two large trailers. The fire also damaged six other trailers, a golf cart, and a pickup truck.

    The cause of the blaze will remain a mystery. Fire officials say an examination of the scene came up empty.

    No injuries were reported.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News