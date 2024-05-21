OPP investigate break-in at cottage in Georgian Bay

Members of the marine unit of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a break-in at a cottage near Port Severn.

The break-in happened on the island of Tug Channel in Georgian Bay, and police believe it occurred between May 9 and 16, 2024.

Police say the suspects stole several items of fishing equipment intended for musky fishing.

The OPP is investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).