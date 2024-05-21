BARRIE
    Longtime Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say

    Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.

    According to South Simcoe police, the bodies of a man in his 60s and his wife, who was in her 50s, were discovered inside the Depeuter Crescent house on Friday when officers arrived for a well-being check.

    Police have determined the man killed his wife and then himself days before officers arrived.

    Their identities have not been released.

    Investigators are probing the motive but believe it likely involved intimate partner violence.

    Police say the couple had lived in Bradford for several decades and revealed officers had never been called to the home in the past.

    "Given the sensitive nature of what has taken place, no further information will be released," the police service stated on Monday.

