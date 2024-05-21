BARRIE
Barrie

    • Alliston resident charged with possessing child pornography

    Child exploitation
    Share

    Officers with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit have charged an Alliston resident following a search of the accused's home.

    According to provincial police, a search warrant was conducted on May 7 at the 42-year-old's residence, with officers seizing several devices for analysis.

    As a result of the investigation, the accused was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

    "Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. We must work tirelessly to ensure their safety and dignity are upheld at all times," stated OPP Det. Insp. Sharon Hanlon, with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

    Information on child exploitation can be submitted online or via Crime Stoppers.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News