Alliston resident charged with possessing child pornography

Officers with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit have charged an Alliston resident following a search of the accused's home.

According to provincial police, a search warrant was conducted on May 7 at the 42-year-old's residence, with officers seizing several devices for analysis.

As a result of the investigation, the accused was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

"Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. We must work tirelessly to ensure their safety and dignity are upheld at all times," stated OPP Det. Insp. Sharon Hanlon, with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

Information on child exploitation can be submitted online or via Crime Stoppers.