    • School bus with students onboard becomes entangled in overhead lines

    A school bus in Innisfil, Ont., entangled in overhead telephone lines on Tues., May 21, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) A school bus in Innisfil, Ont., entangled in overhead telephone lines on Tues., May 21, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.

    The incident happened on Ruth Street near Friday Harbour in Innisfil.

    The bus driver was unable to determine whether the lines were electrical, cable or phone and instructed the students to remain on the bus while the authorities were contacted.

    Hydro One sent a crew to remove the lines from the bus, which turned out to be telephone lines.

    Once the lines were safely removed, the bus continued its route, arriving at Hyde Park Public School later than scheduled but with all passengers unharmed.

