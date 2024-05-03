Allegedly armed suspects sought after failed home invasion

Police are investigating a failed home invasion involving two armed suspects in the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive in Newmarket.

York Regional Police (YRP) say the homeowner arrived home Wednesday night around 9:30 and was followed up the driveway by two men with firearms.

They say the homeowner confronted the suspects, leading to a struggle.

"At one point, the suspects attempted to force their way into the residence but were unsuccessful," YRP stated.

The suspects took off in a dark-coloured SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone able to identify the two suspects, described as Black men, roughly 25 years old with medium builds. Both wore surgical masks to cover their faces, black shirts and black pants.

Officers hope to speak with anyone who has surveillance video or dash cam footage of the area at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who can help with the case is urged to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.