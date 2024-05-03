BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly armed suspects sought after failed home invasion

    A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Police are investigating a failed home invasion involving two armed suspects in the area of Bathurst Street and Mulock Drive in Newmarket.

    York Regional Police (YRP) say the homeowner arrived home Wednesday night around 9:30 and was followed up the driveway by two men with firearms.

    They say the homeowner confronted the suspects, leading to a struggle.

    "At one point, the suspects attempted to force their way into the residence but were unsuccessful," YRP stated.

    The suspects took off in a dark-coloured SUV.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police are seeking witnesses and anyone able to identify the two suspects, described as Black men, roughly 25 years old with medium builds. Both wore surgical masks to cover their faces, black shirts and black pants.

    Officers hope to speak with anyone who has surveillance video or dash cam footage of the area at the time of the alleged incident.

    Anyone who can help with the case is urged to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New weight-loss drug Wegovy not a 'magic bullet,' doctor warns

    As Wegovy becomes available to Canadians starting Monday, a medical expert is cautioning patients wanting to use the drug to lose weight that no medication is a ''magic bullet,' and the new medication is meant particularly for people who meet certain criteria related to obesity and weight.

    Drew Carey is never quitting 'The Price Is Right'

    Drew Carey took over as host of 'The Price Is Right' and hopes he’s there for life. 'I'm not going anywhere,' he told 'Entertainment Tonight' of the job he took over from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News